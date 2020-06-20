  1. Home
  2. City News
  3. Sanwo-Olu launches ‘HelpNow’ for Lagosians
ADVERTISEMENT

Sanwo-Olu launches ‘HelpNow’ for Lagosians

By Christiana T. Alabi, Lagos 
Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State
Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday launched ‘HelpNow’, a social intervention platform to support at least two million residents through a crowd funding model that rallies support of individuals and firms.

HelpNow is an initiative of Softcom, a company dedicated to connecting people and business through innovation in collaboration with private sector organizations like Deloitte, MTN, Ernst &Young, Future Africa, Providus Bank, Sapphire Virtual Network, John Ashley Foundation, GTBank, Wildreams and Banwo & Ighodalo.

Sanwo-Olu who spoke at the launch noted that the effort was geared towards mitigating the debilitating effects of COVID-19 on the income and livelihoods of millions of households in Nigeria.

The governor emphasized that the role of technology in addressing the socio-economic challenges of the modern world is not only important but also incontrovertible, stressing that this consciousness is the reason why technology is a critical component of the THEMES agenda of his government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.