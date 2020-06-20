Sanwo-Olu launches ‘HelpNow’ for Lagosians

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday launched ‘HelpNow’, a social intervention platform to support at least two million residents through a crowd funding model that rallies support of individuals and firms.

HelpNow is an initiative of Softcom, a company dedicated to connecting people and business through innovation in collaboration with private sector organizations like Deloitte, MTN, Ernst &Young, Future Africa, Providus Bank, Sapphire Virtual Network, John Ashley Foundation, GTBank, Wildreams and Banwo & Ighodalo.

Sanwo-Olu who spoke at the launch noted that the effort was geared towards mitigating the debilitating effects of COVID-19 on the income and livelihoods of millions of households in Nigeria.

The governor emphasized that the role of technology in addressing the socio-economic challenges of the modern world is not only important but also incontrovertible, stressing that this consciousness is the reason why technology is a critical component of the THEMES agenda of his government.

