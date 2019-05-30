ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Tayo Ayinde, the Chairman of Committee for the inauguration of newly sworn-in governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has debunked some online reports suggesting he has been appointed as the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

He disclosed that it was not true as the governor has not made any cabinet appointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement he personally signed, Ayinde who was also the Director-General of the Sanwo-Olu’s campaign organization urged media practitioners to always verify their information before going public.

He said, “My initial reaction was to ignore the news and treat it like other fake news that usually dies a natural death. But upon further reflection, I decided that there is need to set the record straight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me state emphatically that His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has not made any cabinet appointment. The only official assignment undertaken so far by him was taking of the oath of office and inspection of the Guard of Honour.

“Therefore, the news flying around is a lie and can only be described as beer parlour journalism.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I served as the Director General of the Independent Campaign Group and later as chairman of the inauguration committee, which remains my last assignment to date.

“Finally, I wish to implore media professionals, particularly those in online journalism to kindly verify information before publishing so as not to cause embarrassment for the subject of their news stories”.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App