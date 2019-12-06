Sanwo-Olu flags off Victoria Island-Oniru 1.8km road network

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has flagged off the Victoria Island-Oniru axis road upgrading project.

The project, which is being executed through a Public Infrastructure Improvement Partnership (PIIP) arrangement, was conceived and conceptualised four months ago by Planet Projects, at the instance of Access Bank Plc, which is the major partner.

Sanwo-Olu described the partnership as a deliberate action to address the issue of traffic congestion and relieve Lagos residents of pain. He also described the flag-off as a milestone achieved through partnership with the private sector to deliver projects that would directly impact lives.

While he re-affirmed his commitment to regenerating, upgrading and developing the entire Victoria Island and Oniru axes, the governor appealed to residents to cooperate with the contractors, noting that the construction work might come with some pains.

The project, he said, was expected to be completed in six months, while he commended Access Bank for supporting the state government.

