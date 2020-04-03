Sanwo-Olu, family, aides test negative for Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu tested negative for COVID-19, health commissioner Akin Abayomi said Friday morning.

While congratulating the Governor on his twitter handle, Abayomi wrote, “I am happy to announce that COVID-19 Lagos Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the first Lady of Lagos, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and their immediate family members as well as aides have all tested negative to COVID-19.”

He said though Lagos has 98 cases of COVID-19 positive cases in Nigeria as at April 3, he urged residents to remain supportive of the fight against the spread of COVID-19 virus by maintaining social distancing.

