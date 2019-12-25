Sanwo-Olu commutes 3 death sentences to life jail, frees 6 inmates

ADVERTISEMENT

In the spirit of the Christmas season, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed two Executive Orders, with one commuting death sentences of three convicted inmates to life imprisonment and the other setting free six others.

The two Orders; Executive Commutation of Death Sentence Order and Executive Grant of Clemency Order were signed by the Governor on Christmas day and are both expected to take immediate effect.

Speaking earlier on the two orders at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos, where he observed the Christmas day service with his family, Governor Sanwo-Olu said Nigerians should return to God with hearts of gratitude for his protection over the country and Lagos State.

He was quoted in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akoshile, as saying despite the numerous challenges facing the nation, the country was growing stronger.

It was learnt that the Governor considered the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy in arriving at the decision.

The council, in the performance of its statutory functions under the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy Law 2015, considered applications from convicted inmates and upon due consideration of the applications, recommended the commutation of death sentences to life imprisonment, in respect of three convicted inmates.

The affected inmates are: Muhammed Abdulkadiri (M); Moses Akpan (M) and Sunday Okondo (M).

The Order for Clemency affects six other inmates who have been set free from different correctional centres around the country.

They are: Bestman Dennar; Wasiu Jimoh; Auaugustine Opara; Folakemi Osin (F) Rebecca Danladi (F) and Njoku Ogechi (F).

The Executive Orders have been delivered to the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), who will deliver them to the Correctional Service for immediate action.

Sanwo-Olu enjoined Lagos residents to continue to be law abiding, advising them to do things in moderation.

