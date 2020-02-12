Sanwo-Olu, Canadian Mayor discuss cooperation in ICT, food security

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State government has stated that its consistent infrastructural development programme is a deliberate effort to make the state attractive to investment by Nigerians in Diaspora.

It said it would be meaningless to ask Nigerians abroad to come back home to invest if the local business environment is not made to support their aspirations.

The governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stated this yesterday while receiving the Mayor of Brampton City in Ontario, Canada, Mr Patrick Brown, who led a delegation to the State House, Alausa, Ikeja, on a courtesy visit.

Sanwo-Olu said the Canadian city shared a similar history with Lagos, stressing that both cities had grown over the decades to become the hubs of commerce and information and communication technology (ICT).

The governor acknowledged the efforts made by Mayor Brown to accelerate more development in Brampton, which he noted hosts a large population of Nigerians, and that Lagos would be seeking bilateral cooperation with the political leadership of the Canadian city in the areas of cyber security, food security and technology, among others.

He said, “We have embarked on intensive infrastructural programme to make Lagos more attractive to people in the diaspora to invest in. All these efforts will sustain the position of Lagos as the first destination for business and keep our economy growing at a steady pace.

“Lagos is the tech hub in the sub-Saharan Africa and there are many collaborations we can seal with Brampton in the area of cyber security. Only yesterday, (Monday), the State cabinet passed the development of a 3,000-kilometre metropolitan fibre initiative all around the city.

“When this is done, we will be able to leapfrog on this to build several capabilities, using technology. It means that we are transforming Lagos to a smart city and city of the future driven by technology. This will also enhance our Ease of Doing Business policy, which foreign investors and Diaspora can tap into.”

Brown described Nigerians living in Brampton as “resilient people”, saying their influence on the city’s economy and culture contributed to its economic prosperity and social development.

The Mayor welcomed the Lagos State governor’s invitation for collaborations in various areas, including education, ICT, agriculture and cyber security.

