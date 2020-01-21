Sanwo-Olu appoints five new permanent secretaries

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of five new permanent secretaries.

A circular released yesterday by the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, confirmed the appointments as part of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s giant strides to attain the set objectives espoused in his THEMES agenda.

Muri-Okunola listed a former Director of Financial Intelligence and Research at the State Treasury Office, Mr Olujimi Ige, as the new Permanent Secretary at the Debt Management Office (DMO); and a former Director of Finance and Accounts of the State Auditor General, Mrs Ajenifuja Kafayat Adetokunbo as the Permanent Secretary, Parastatal Monitoring Office, while Mr Adeniji Hakeem Oduyinka, who was Director of Commerce at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, as the new Permanent Secretary, Office of the Civic Engagement.

Also, the immediate past Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr Thorpe Isaac Olusina, has become the Permanent Secretary of the same Ministry, while Dr Aina Olugbemiga Ayoola, formerly the Medical Director at Massey Street Children’s

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Hospital, is now the Permanent Secretary of the Primary Health Board.

The appointments have different deployment dates. The statement noted that while the new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Strategy would resume on February 8, 2020, his Primary Health Board counterpart would assume duties on February 23, 2020.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App