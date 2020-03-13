Sanusi to lead Friday prayer in Awe

ADVERTISEMENT

Preparations are in top gear for Muhammadu Sanusi II to lead Friday prayer in Awe.

A reliable source told Daily Trust that the deposed Emir is being scheduled to lead the weekly congregational prayer in the town.

The mosque is attached to the Palace of Emir of Awe, Alhaji Isa Abubakar Umar.

Youth have been seen bringing plastic mats to the mosque.

It could be recalled that Sanusi II has been leading Daily congregational and Friday prayers in Kano before his dethronement.

Meanwhile a Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the immediate release of dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II from detention in Awe, Nasarawa State.

Justice Anwuli Chikere on Friday granted the interim order after an ex parte application by lead counsel to Sanusi, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

Justice Chikere also ordered service of the copies of the court order on the respondents in the matter which include, the IGP, DG DSS Yusuf Bichi, Attorney General of Kano State, Ibrahim Mukthar and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

The court fixed March 26 for hearing of the suit.

The deposed Emir was taken to Awe in Nassarwa state after his dethronement by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state.

He was dethroned over alleged disrespect to the office of the governor and other government agencies.

The 14th emir of Kano was hours after his removal banished to Nasarawa State, a development that elicited outcry from different quarters. He was subsequently replaced by Aminu Ado Bayero, the son of the 13th emir of Kano.

Sanusi II, on Thursday instituted a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking an order for his release from detention and confinement.

Also, lawyers and civil society groups have continued mounting pressure on the federal and Kano State governments to allow the dethroned emir enjoy his freedom.

In a fundamental rights enforcement application filed by his lawyers led by Lateef Fagbemi, Prof. Konyinsola Ajayi and Abubakar Mahmoud, all Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), Sanusi sought for two reliefs: “An interim order releasing him from detention and/or confinement of the respondents and restoring the applicant’s rights to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria (apart from Kano State) pending the hearing and determination of the Applicant’s Originating Motion.”

Respondents in the suit include the Inspector General of Police, the Director General, Department of State Service (DSS), Attorney General of Kano State and the Attorney General of the Federation.

The application was brought under sections 34, 35, 40, 41 and 46 of the Nigerian Constitution, and Articles 5, 6, 10, 12(1) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act Cap A9 LFN 2010 and Order IV Rules 3 and 4 of the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules 2009.

