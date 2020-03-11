Sanusi: Nasarawa governor visits President Buhari at villa

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State met this morning before the start of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The meeting, which took place at the Presidential villa, started at 11 am.

The agenda of the closed-door meeting with Buhari was not disclosed to the media but it is believed the meeting may not be unconnected with the fate of the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Sanusi is currently on exile in Nasarawa State after being dethroned on Monday by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

The duo have been having a running battle for a long time over social and political differences.

The government accused Sanusi of insubordination.

Sanusi has since been replaced with Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, a son of late Emir Ado Bayero.

But Sanusi’s legal team is currently challenging the power of the governor to depose him.

The team is also seeking the release of the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, who has been “forced” to live in Awe, in Nasarawa State by the government against his wish.

The Attorney General of Kano State, Ibrahim Muktar, however, stated this morning that the state government was not responsible for the banishment of the dethroned Emir.

A former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, while speaking on BBC Hausa on Tuesday, alleged that Buhari was responsible for the removal and banishment of Sanusi.

Buhari’s media team has not responded to this allegation yet.

