Sanusi: Jibrin asks National Assembly to legalise procedure for removing emirs

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Walid Jibrin, has asked the National Assembly to amend the 1999 Constitution to include stringent procedure for removal of emirs and other high ranking traditional rulers.

Jibrin, in a statement on Thursday, said the removal of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, came as a surprise, adding that it was worrisome and disturbing.

Jibrin, who is the Sarkin Fulani in Nasarawa state, said Sanusi and his family deserve apology for the maltreatment.

“What happened in Kano recently where the governor within 2 hours only, dethroned the First Class Emir and banned him to far away Nasarawa state is very disturbing.

“May I therefore call on this respected Senate in their effort to amend the 1999 Nigerian Constitution to provide a strong procedure of Removing Emirs, Chiefs, Igwes and Obas‚ and equally give them official roles.

“Emir Sanusi, the traditional ruler of highly respected traditional stool of Kano, shouldn’t have been treated as a rat is being pursued. The people of Kano and Sanusi’s family deserve apology,” he said.

