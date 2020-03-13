Sanusi II to proceed to Lagos from Abuja, says El-Rufai

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai has confirmed that the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II will proceed to Lagos from Abuja on Friday.

El-Rufai who visited Sanusi in Awe town of Nasarawa State on Friday described Sanusi as “his long time friend, ideological soul mate and confidante,” adding that his visit to Sanusi was a mark of solidarity over Sanusi’s “temporary travails at Awe town in Nasarawa State.”

A statement issued from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House Kaduna on Friday by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye stated that: “the duo rode in Governor El-Rufai’s car to Abuja, from where Sanusi II will proceed to Lagos.”

It stated that the Governor who earlier drove from Abuja to Awe town on Friday “met His Highness in high spirits, demonstrating his usual calm, poise and regal bearing amidst what has befallen in the last four days. ‘’

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“His Highness seems to have taken all that happened in his stride but has reiterated his commitment to enforce his fundamental human rights,” it stated.

He explained that Sanusi II, the 14th Fulani Emir of Kano manifested a renewed vigour to continue serving humanity in his life long efforts to expand the frontiers of knowledge so that Nigeria will not remain a perpetual potentially great nation.

According to the Special Adviser, Governor El-Rufai had arrived Awe town shortly before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted an interim order, releasing Sanusi from detention.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App