Sanusi, clerics, call for peace, unity as Tijjaniyya holds World Maulud in Abuja

Muslim faithfuls under the Jam’Iyyatu Ansariddeen Attijaniyya (JAA) marks the 2nd Nigeria World Maulud anniversary in honour of Prophet Muhammad.

The anniversary which drew followers of the JAA at the Old Parade Ground on Saturday in Abuja was themed, “The Holy Prophet Muhammad, a Symbol Of Peace”.

The President General of the JAA in Nigeria and Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II was among those that led the Holy Qur’an recitation and special prayers for peace, security and unity of Nigeria and also praying for the success of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

While addressing the gathering, the International Secretary General of the JAA from Senegal, Sheikh Muhammad Lamin Ibrahim Niass, said that the aim of the anniversary was to demonstrate the virtues of Prophet Muhammad as a solution to current challenges facing humanity.

According to him, it is necessary for humans to emulate the prophet’s character of love, kindness, compassion, leniency, brotherhood and tolerance to one another.

“Prophet’s Muhammad birth and rise to prophet-hood for 40 years have altered the course of human history forever. Like his brother prophets and messengers, the Prophet epitomised the best of character.

“He heralded the sort of sociopolitical transformations never seen in history and upset oppressive regimes as he campaigned to restore human dignity and man’s relationship with Allah.

“On this occasion of the Prophet’s birth anniversary, I urged all Muslims to imbibe the noble Prophet Muhammad — a man who brought a message of peace, piety, truth, unity and universal brotherhood and who we must all emulate,” he said.

In his remarks, the Emir Sanusi II, represented by the Danmadami Kano, Ibrahim Hamza Bayero, said that his message on the occasion of this Maulid of the prophet is for everyone to contribute their own quota to build a human community united by belief and love of the Almighty, accommodate of differences, and embrace collective efforts to make life worth living for fellow human beings.

The Maulud was attended by scholars across the world including Sudan, Senegal and Nigeria.

