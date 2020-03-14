Sanusi arrives Lagos from Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, arrived Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos late last night from Abuja, after he departed the chartered wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He left for Lagos at about 10:15pm in a chartered Quits Aviation private jet.

He was reported to have arrived Lagos at about 11:35pm.

Daily Trust Saturday gathered that his wives, other family members and well-wishers had arrived Lagos earlier in the day.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Sanusi arrived the Abuja airport in company of Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Long before his arrival, Daily Trust Saturday observed that a group of well-wishers gathered to await his arrival outside the terminal. Within the terminal, over a dozen airport officials waited.

At about 7:50pm, a group of women walked into the chartered wing of the airport in anticipation of his arrival.

By about 8pm, an advance party which included his teenage son, Muhammad, arrived in an SUV.

When he arrived at about 10pm, a huge crowd of well wishers greeted him, chanting praises, saying, “Allah ya rufa maka asiri”, meaning, ‘May God continue to protect you’.

A man identified as Sanusi’s relative, Shamsudeen Zubairu Usman, told Daily Trust Saturday that the family was happy with the court order and was already waiting for the former emir in Lagos.

“The court ruling shows that the court actually works in Nigeria,” he said.

A few minutes past 9pm, Nigeria’s former Minister of Interior, Lt-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), arrived in a convoy and walked into the chartered wing of the airport.

Other personalities at the airport were former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka and a former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso among others.

Sanusi was said to have events already lined up for him in Lagos.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State led him, his mother, Saudatu Hussein, and his three children out of Awe, Nasarawa State.

They left the community at about 4p.m for Abuja. El-Rufai, who arrived Awe at about 12:46p.m, joined Sanusi to observe Jumaat congregational prayer where the former emir gave a 30-minute sermon on forgiveness, perseverance and holding trust in God as giver and taker of everything.

The former emir delivered his sermon both in Arabic and Hausa languages, before he led the prayer.

Earlier yesterday, a Federal High Court in Abuja had ordered his release from detention in Awe, Nasarawa State.

Justice Anwuli Chikere gave the interim order granting the ex parte application by Sanusi before fixing March 26 for hearing of the suit.

Justice Chikere also ordered service of the copies of the court order on the respondents in the matter which include the IGP, DG DSS Yusuf Bichi, Attorney General of Kano State, Ibrahim Mukthar and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

The ex parte application to enforce the fundamental rights of the applicant and the originating motion was on Thursday, March 12 filed by lawyers to Sanusi, Lateef Fagbemi, Professor Konyisola Ajayi and Abubakar Mahmoud, all Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App