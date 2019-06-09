Sane, Reus on target as Germany beat Belarus in Euro 2020 qualifier

ADVERTISEMENT

Germany eased past hosts Belarus 2-0 with goals from Leroy Sane and Marco Reus on Saturday to make it two wins from their first two Euro 2020 Group C qualifiers.

The three-times European champions, who suffered a shock 2018 FIFA World Cup first round exit last year before being relegated in the inaugural Nations League, were desperate to impress.

They needed to build on their opening qualifying win over Netherlands in March, and took a 13th minute lead when Sane shook off his marker and fired in from close range.

Belarus responded by forcing a fine save from Manuel Neuer, who punched Nikita Naumov’s 30th minute header over the bar for the hosts’ best chance in the game.

The visitors struck again, through Reus in the 62nd minute, after a clever assist from Matthias Ginter.

They also hit the post through Sane’s 84th minute header.

The result lifted the Germans to six points, three behind leaders Northern Ireland who beat Estonia 2-1 for their third win in three qualifiers.

Belarus suffered their third straight loss and are in last place, having scored only one goal.

“It was a solid performance on which we can build. We want to develop as a team,” said Germany assistant coach Marcus Sorg, who replaced Joachim Loew as head coach for the game.

Loew was briefly hospitalised days ago following a sports injury. (Reuters/NAN)

