Samsung Galaxy Fold launched in Nigeria

The revolutionary Samsung Galaxy Fold has been launched in Nigeria. The Galaxy Fold is infused with an integration of tablet and phone as it also encompasses incredible innovation in material, engineering and display.

The device features world’s first 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display, which folds into a compact device with a cover display. It also offers a powerful new way to multitask, watch videos and play games among others.

According to David Suh, the Managing Director at Samsung Electronics, West Africa, the Galaxy Fold is a testament to the fact that Samsung prides itself on being at the forefront of design and technology innovation.

