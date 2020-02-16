  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Sambisa forest: I have been vindicated on National Guards issue – IBB (VIDEO)

Sambisa forest: I have been vindicated on National Guards issue – IBB (VIDEO)

By ... Published Date

Former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, IBB, speaks on starting the National Guards in Sambisa forest and how Nigerians misconstrued his intentions.

Sharing

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.