Sallah: Uba Sani calls for sacrifice

The chairman, Senate committee on Banks, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, Senator Uba Sani has called on Nigerians to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to make sacrifices that will unite the country.

Senator Sani, in a Sallah message, said-El-Kabir, which is also described as the “Festival of the Sacrifice” which honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (A.S) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah’s command, said there was a silver lining in the current challenges facing Nigeria.

he added that, with faith and necessary sacrifices, Nigeria will bounce back and take its rightful place in the comity of developed nations.

“I urge us to continue to exhibit the spirit of sacrifice in our daily activities and in the task of lifting our country out of its current difficulties. We are a resilient people and must see our current challenges as opportunities to rebuild and strengthen our country.”

“We must renew our faith in One Nigeria. We have come a long way as a people and must not allow agents of destabilisation to put a “knife in what holds us together,” he said.

The senator assured his constituents, the people of Kaduna Central Senatorial District, of his total commitment to their welfare and development, saying he will continue to give full support to Governor Nasir El-Rufai as he strives to make Kaduna State second to none in Nigeria.

