Sallah: Taraba governor sues for peace, unity

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has appealed to the state pilgrims, who are currently in Saudi Arabia partaking in this year’s Hajj, to pray for peace and development in the state and Nigeria at large.

Ishaku, who made this plea in a message to mark the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in Jalingo, felicitated with the Muslim Ummah, adding that Eid-el-Kabir comes always with the great lesson of humility and tolerance as exemplified by the great Prophet of Islam.

He said the period also reminds Muslim of the need for sacrifice on their part to ensure peace and prosperity in the country as a whole.

“This year’s Eid-el-Kabir must be for all of them an opportunity to reconcile with friends and neighbours, as well as to re-dedicate themselves to the pursuit of peace which is the most critical need of the state now,” he said.

“Let us, therefore, resolve on this auspicious occasion to support the efforts of government to ensure lasting peace throughout the state. No sacrifice is too much for this to be achieved,” Darius added

Governor Darius also seized the opportunity of the Sallah celebration to restated his commitment to work with the adherents of all religions in the state to achieve peace.

He noted that without peace, there will be no development, promising to continue to provide the enabling atmosphere for the adherents of all religions to practice the faith of their choice freely as enshrined and guaranteed by the constitution.

