Sallah: Sokoto govt disburses N6m, grains to needy

The Sokoto state government has disbursed the sum of N6, 000, 000 to patients who could not afford medication in the state.

It also distributed 600 bags of rice to the needy.

The chairman of Sokoto state Zakkat and Endowment Commission, Malam Lawal Maidoki said the gestures were to save lives as well as improve the lives of their people.

He said that the money was for those in dire need of medical assistance, including non-indigenes.

“This is what the commission has been doing with the support of the state government and some wealthy individuals in the state since our inception,” he said

According to him, the rice would enable the beneficiaries celebrate sallah at ease.

He explained that 700 bags of 50kg bags of rice would be distributed, adding that 100 bags was donated by a businessman in the state.

He added that each beneficiary would be supported with N1000 for transportation.

Livestock were also given out to two women at the ceremony as the original owners could not be found.

