Sallah: Security agencies establish ‘intelligence fusion centre’ in Plateau

ADVERTISEMENT

Security agencies, under the coordination of Maj. Gen. Augustine Agundu, Commander, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), have established an “Intelligence Fusion Centre” in Plateau State.

This aimed at ensuring a peaceful Sallah celebration in state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Col. Emmanuel Karau, OPSH Operations Officer, told newsmen in Jos that the centre, situated at OPSH headquarters, had representatives of all security agencies in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The responsibility of the centre is to get information, monitor as well as assess any activity going on within our areas of operation during the festive period.

“It is a time where information sharing will be of paramount importance among the agencies.

“This will last for a period of three days after which it will dovetail into other peace initiatives,” Karau said.

He said security agencies, in the past two weeks, had been making security arrangements for a peaceful Sallah celebration.

The operations officer added that the arrangements were necessary because the Sallah celebration fell on a Sunday and that both Muslims and Christians would be going out to worship about the same time. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App