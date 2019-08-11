Sallah: Sarkin Hausa, Gidado call for peaceful co-existence in Southeast

  1. Home
By Titus Eleweke, Awka Published Date
The Sarkin Hausa in Awka, Anambra State, Alhaji  Haruna Garuba and the chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders  Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Southeast zone, Alhaji Gidado  Sidikki have urged Nigerians to embrace one another for peaceful co-existence in the  state and Nigeria in general.
The duo made the  call shortly after their Eid prayers, to commemorate this year’s  Eid-el-Kabir  celebration at Amawaobia praying ground.
Haruna, who is also the Special Adviser to Anambra State governor,  Willie Obiano, on non-indigenes, urged the Muslim community in the state to use the occasion to reflect and pray for  peace and harmony in Nigeria.
“My message to my Muslim brothers in Anambra State  is to pray for the country and Anambra State for  peace.
“We will continue to pray for the governor  and people  of the state for  peace to reign,” he said.
He also called on his Muslim brothers to use the Sallah celebration to visit the leadership in Awka and their friends in the state who are not Muslims.
“We need to visit our Christian brothers and the  leaderships of our host community because we are living peacefully with them.
“Again, I am  also praying for peace and harmony in the state and the country,” he stated.
Gidado also urged his Fulani brothers in the state and Southeast to live in harmony with their host communities.
“We must respect our host community’s tradition, culture and religion.
“We must use this period to pray for peace  and harmony in Nigeria, especially our host communities in the Southeast and ourselves,” he said.

