Sallah: Police mobilize special forces in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command Saturday said it has mobilized special Forces to provide the desired security before, during and after the Sallah celebrations slated for 11th, 12th, and 13th August 2019.

The special forces were drawn from the Counter-Terrorism Unit, Tactical teams, Intelligence teams, and Police Mobile Force, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Kaoje disclosed in a statement signed by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Sadiq.

He said the Police would ensure the desired security by reinforcing its deployment and adjustment to vulnerable communities and villages, particularly in Tabanni, Gandi – Rabah LGA.

The Police Commissioner added that it also included the reinforcement of crime-fighting logistics for effective high visibility Patrols/Aberdeen System, Stop and search and raiding criminal hideout.

“The arrangement will cover all the praying grounds, shopping malls and recreational centers in the state, and deployment of Safer-Highway Patrol Teams to all major roads in the state to ensure security and safety of travelers/commuters,” he stated.

According to him, other relevant platforms would be explored to ensure that “all security agencies are proactively able to deal with any security threats.”

The Police Commissioner instructed officers to be civil and polite in the discharge of their duties.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property of the citizenry irrespective of time, venue and circumstances.

In the event of distress, he said the following Phone Numbers: -07019699968-08132107391-09035631874 should be contacted.

