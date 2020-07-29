Sallah: Police deploy operatives to highways, flashpoints in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogun State Police Command says it has deployed its men to highways and identified flashpoints as part of security arrangements to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the state.

A statement yesterday by the Command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the Lagos-Ibadan, Benin-Sagamu-Ore, Lagos-Abeokuta and other highways were being properly patrolled to ensure travellers’ safety.

Oyeyemi said the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had strategically deployed tactical and covert policemen across the length and breadth of the state.

He added, “Men of special units like SARS, PMF, Tactical Response and Intelligence and the Anti-Kidnapping and Cultism sections have also been deployed to nip in the bud any violent crime that may want to rear its ugly head.

“Twenty four-hour surveillance patrols have also been ordered around the various praying grounds and event/recreation centres across the state.”

Oyeyemi said that Ajogun, felicitating with Muslim faithfuls and the good people of Ogun State, enjoined them to reflect on the importance of the Sallah celebration, “which is to strengthen our faith in God and be good ambassadors of Islam by ensuring peace at all times.”

According to him, the police Commissioner also appealed to the residents to observe all Covid-19 preventive methodologies, like maintaining social/physical distancing, use of face mask and washing and sanitizing of hands from time to time while celebrating the Sallah.

