Sallah: PFN urges Nigerians to promote peace, unity

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has felicitated with the Muslims on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National President of PFN, Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude and made available to journalists in Benin on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Omobude called on all Muslims to do everything possible to justify the purpose of the Ramadan fast which is a spiritual exercise.

“PFN urged the Moslems and all Nigerians to always strive toward the promotion of peace, love, harmony and unity in the country for a better Nigeria,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, no development can take place in any place or country devoid of peace, harmony, love and unity.

“Therefore, the PFN expects the Muslims to practice the lessons learnt during the Ramadan period which also include love, forgiveness and sacrifices”, he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App