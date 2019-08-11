Sallah: Ortom harps on intensified prayers for peace

ADVERTISEMENT

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has called on Muslims in the state to intensify prayers for the unity and peace of the country as they mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

Ortom stressed that there were no alternative to peace, noting that only in an atmosphere devoid of violence that meaningful development can thrive.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, said, “it is the duty of religious organisations to always call on God to intervene in affairs of the country and cause peace to prevail.”

He described as unfortunate, the situation where security operatives have also become victims of attacks, adding that the development was worrisome and deserved to be urgently addressed.

Ortom further advised Muslims to be tolerant and live harmoniously with people of other faiths and to commit themselves to the Holy Prophet’s injunctions of piety, honesty and charity.

The governor tasked Benue people in general to commit themselves to the sustenance of democracy as the best form of government, irrespective of its perceived shortcomings.

