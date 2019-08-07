Breaking News
JUST IN: Kaduna files strict terms for El-Zakzaky’s medical leave
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sallah: Obaseki approves payment of August salary to workers
ADVERTISEMENT

Sallah: Obaseki approves payment of August salary to workers

By Usman A. Bello, Benin Published Date
Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has approved the payment of August salary for workers who are willing to receive their money ahead of Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

A statement signed by his media aide, Crusoe Osagie, said the governor gave the approval at the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the governor wants the workers to have enough funds to celebrate the festive season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The state government is aware of the needs of our workers, especially Muslim faithful, this festive season.

“So, the governor has created the leeway for those desirous of getting their salaries earlier than usual to get it. All they need to do is to indicate that they want their salary starting from today, Wednesday August 7.”

He added that the state government will continue to prudently manage the state’s resources to ensure that workers’ welfare is not only adequately taken care of but also position the state for positive growth.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.