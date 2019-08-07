Sallah: Obaseki approves payment of August salary to workers

ADVERTISEMENT

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has approved the payment of August salary for workers who are willing to receive their money ahead of Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

A statement signed by his media aide, Crusoe Osagie, said the governor gave the approval at the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the governor wants the workers to have enough funds to celebrate the festive season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The state government is aware of the needs of our workers, especially Muslim faithful, this festive season.

“So, the governor has created the leeway for those desirous of getting their salaries earlier than usual to get it. All they need to do is to indicate that they want their salary starting from today, Wednesday August 7.”

He added that the state government will continue to prudently manage the state’s resources to ensure that workers’ welfare is not only adequately taken care of but also position the state for positive growth.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App