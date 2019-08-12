Sallah: NASFAT fetes IDPs, physically challenged, others

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasrullahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT), on Monday, visited homes of some less privileged to celebrate Eid-El-Kabir with them.

The places visited included; the Lagos state correction home, Oregun Internally Displaced camp, Owutu, Disability center also in Owutu, all in Lagos State.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAFSAT said the gesture was part of achieving its mission statement “to develop an enlightened Muslim Society nurtured with true understanding of Islam for spiritual development and welfare of mankind.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Welfare Secretary of the society, Alhaji AbdurRahman Olarinde said it had become the tradition of NASFAT to always remember those who “are in need regardless of racial and religious differences.”

This is in line with the commandment of Allah as contained in Q22 verse 36.

Corroborating the Welfare Secretary, the Chief Missioner of NASFAT, Imam Abdul-Azeez Morufu Onike, stated that “Muslims are enjoined by Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to always remember those that are less fortunate.”

“None of you will have faith till he wishes for his brother what he likes for himself.”

Onike advised Nigerians to be their brothers’ keepers and show kindness and compassion to the less privileged.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App