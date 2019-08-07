Sallah: FRSC Sokoto Zone warns against reckless driving

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Sokoto Zonal Command has said it is poised to tackle overloading, driving under influence of alcohol, drugs and other intoxicants as well as reckless driving during the Sallah period.

“These, among other major traffic offences that have claimed a number of lives and caused major injuries to road users, will be the focus of the Command during the eid-el-kabir period,” Zonal Commanding Officer, (ZCO) in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States, Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode Olagunju stated.

He reminded all that only the living can celebrate, advising motorists and other road users not to engage in any activities that could keep them behind bar during the sallah celebration.

Olagunju said personnel and logistics would be deployed to ensure safety of lives and property during the Sallah period.

According to him, patrol vehicles and ambulances would be on all the major routes of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states to ease movement of vehicles and people.

He warned motorists to desist from stuffing humans and animals in vehicles, avoid use of phone while driving and engaging in lane indiscipline and other forms of violations on the road.

Suspected drunk drivers, he pointed out, would be subjected to alcolyzer and breath analyser tests to arrest those driving under influence of alcohol and other intoxicants.

The ZCO directed all commanding Officers in the Zone to use the sallah period to further sensitize members of the public on the upcoming massive enforcement of the laws on number plates and riders licences for motorcycle and tricycle operators, commencing on 2nd October 2019.

