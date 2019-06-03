Sallah: FRSC, security agencies collaborate to prevent road accidents

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Ile-Ife Unit, says it is working closely with other security agencies to prevent road crashes during Sallah.

The Head of Operations, Ile-Ife Unit Command, CRC Aderibigbe Odogiyan, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ile-Ife on Monday.

He said that all necessary measures had been put in place to ensure hitch-free Eid-el Fitr.

According to him, special and field marshals, personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps had been mobilised to maintain traffic law during the period.

He, therefore, warned road users to exercise patience during the period, saying that in doing so, the risk of accident would be minimised.

The head of operation also appealed to road users to desist from night travelling, overloading, overspeeding, using the phones while driving, and drink driving, among other issues.

Ogodiyan noted that only living souls celebrates any festival on earth, for there is no gain in lost of lives and properties. (NAN)

