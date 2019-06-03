Sallah: FAAN strengthens security, logistics at airports

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Monday assured all airport users that Nigerian airports under its management are fully ready for the usual upsurge of passengers during this Sallah celebration.

General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu said as part of preparations to ensure seamless facilitation of passengers during the Sallah celebrations and beyond, the VIP Protocol lounges at the terminals in Lagos and Abuja, have been refurbished to give maximum comfort and value to our customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said in a statement that facilities at the airports have been generally improved upon and are functioning optimally.

“In addition, airport security and other logistics have been upgraded and strengthened to provide for the expected increase in passenger traffic in and around our airports”, Mrs. Yakubu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the statement said new directional display units have been provided to guide travellers, especially new ones at the airports.

Also, Airport dos and don’ts banners have also been displayed at strategic locations to educate newcomers.

“While we advise the general public and intended travellers to make early preparations towards completing their travel requirements in good time, we will also like to re-state that receiving of dignitaries at restricted areas by security agents and airport officials is prohibited and anyone found wanting will be prohibited”, the agency said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App