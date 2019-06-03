  1. Home
Sallah: FAAN strengthens security, logistics at airports

By Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos Published Date
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Monday assured all airport users that Nigerian airports under its management are fully ready for the usual upsurge of passengers during this Sallah celebration.

General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu said as part of preparations to ensure seamless facilitation of passengers during the Sallah celebrations and beyond, the VIP Protocol lounges at the terminals in Lagos and Abuja, have been refurbished to give maximum comfort and value to our customers.

She said in a statement that facilities at the airports have been generally improved upon and are functioning optimally.

“In addition, airport security and other logistics have been upgraded and strengthened to provide for the expected increase in passenger traffic in and around our airports”, Mrs. Yakubu said.

Additionally, the statement said new directional display units have been provided to guide travellers, especially new ones at the airports.

Also, Airport dos and don’ts banners have also been displayed at strategic locations to educate newcomers.

“While we advise the general public and intended travellers to make early preparations towards completing their travel requirements in good time, we will also like to re-state that receiving of dignitaries at restricted areas by security agents and airport officials is prohibited and anyone found wanting will be prohibited”, the agency said.

