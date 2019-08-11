Sallah: El-Rufai tasks Muslims on unity

The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has called on Muslims to live in peace with other members of the society in the state.
The governor, in his Sallah message signed by Samuel Aruwan Commissioner, Internal Security & Home Affairs on Sunday, also called on Muslims to reflect on the meaning of the festival of sacrifice.
While urging the community to celebrate the festival with modesty, Malam El-Rufai called for a renewed commitment to exemplary conduct, goodwill and peaceful relations with others in the society.
Malam El-Rufai further extended his felicitations to pilgrims from Kaduna State who are participating in the 2019 Hajj.
He wished them a successful performance of their religious obligations and a safe return home.
