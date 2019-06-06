Sallah Durbar: Police arrest 10 suspected miscreants in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Kano State have arrested no fewer than 10 suspected miscreants, known as `Yan Daba’, following a bloody clash during the Sallah Durbar in the metropolis.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the traditional durbar of `Hawan Daushe’ was held at the palace of Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II, as part of Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

DSP Abdullahi Haruna, Spokesman, Kano State Police Command, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Thursday.

Haruna said that the incident occurred on Wednesday after the hawan daushe celebration, when the miscreants started trouble resulting in the fatal clash.

“As a result, one person died while two others sustained injuries,’’ he said.

The spokesman, however, said that investigation had begun into the cause of the clash.

Haruna said that the suspects, who were arrested with various dangerous weapons, would be charged to court after the investigation. (NAN)

