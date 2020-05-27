Sallah: Corps members harp on assistance to less privileged

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, have urged well-to-do in the society to help the less privileged to ease their plight due to the economic effect of the lockdown imposed by state governments.

The corps members from the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, Kaduna North/Igabi, made the call during the distribution of relief materials to their host community in Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna.

Speaking at the event, the NYSC SDGs Desk Officer, Jamila Tafarki, said the situation in the country required reaching out to those in need as a way of putting smile on their faces, stressing that no matter how little the help, it will serve as a succour to them.

“I plead with those that have to endeavour to put a smile on someone’s face no matter how little it is. Small help can save a life and make the world a better place.”

On his part, President of SDGs, Kaduna North/Igabi, Samuel George, said the gesture is in fulfilment of goals two and three of SDGs which seek to end poverty and hunger respectively.

He urged fellow Corp members to engage in philanthropic activity as it will help to encourage others to do more for their communities.

Sarki Salihu Dankaka, the community leader of Ungwan Rimi, thanked the corps members for choosing his community as a beneficiary.

