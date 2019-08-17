Sallah: Buhari returns to Abuja from Daura

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after Sallah break in Daura, Katsina State.

The president departed via the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua international Airport, Katsina around 11:am Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president, during his stay in Daura, hosted many dignitaries including the Guinean President, Alpha Conde; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; 12 governors, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the president paid sympathy visit to victims of armed bandits in seven frontline local government areas of Katsina State.

He met the victims in Batsari local government headquarters.

President Buhari also, during his stay, commissioned three road projects constructed by the Katsina State Government and the Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital in Daura.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App