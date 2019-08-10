Breaking News
Sallah: Buhari receives Guinean President in Daura

By Ismail Mudashir, Daura Published Date
President Muhammadu Buhari-23
President Muhammadu Buhari

President of Guinea, Alpha Conde arrived Daura, Katsina state, the country home of President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday to celebrate tomorrow’s Eid-el-Kabir.

Conde landed at the helipad, located at the GRA area of Daura, via a Presidential Chopper around 5:20pm.

He was received by President Buhari, Emir of Daura Umar Farouk, among others.

Daily Trust reports that Conde, who was first elected in 2010 as the Guinean president, will observe the Eid-el-Kabir Sallah at the Daura eid praying ground together with President Buhari tomorrow.

After the eid prayers, Conde is expected to watch a Sallah Durbar by the Daura Emirate Council.

It was gathered that the visiting Guinean leader will be turbaned by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk, also tomorrow.

Details soon.

