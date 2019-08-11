Sallah: Buhari, Conde host corps members, donate four cattle, rice, N250,000

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari and the visiting Guinean President, Alpha Conde hosted corps members who are serving in Daura, Katsina State today.

The corps members were hosted at the residence of President Buhari at the GRA area of Daura, as part of activities to mark the Eid-el-Kabir.

Leader of the corps members, Aliyu Abdullahi, prayed for the president and the country.

He commended the president for the fight against corruption and insecurity.

Describing Daura, Katsina as peaceful, he said the NYSC promotes the spirit of oneness in the country.

Responding, Buhari thanked the corps members for the visit and described the NYSC scheme as the “ merger of the country”.

“From Lagos, Port Harcourt and other parts of the country, you are at the end of the country.

“This will make you to know this place and disabuse the minds of those who are not educated about the other side of the country. It is only the NYSC that is merging us together and of course, the police and soldiers,” he said.

Conde, in his remarks, urged the corps members to always promote the unity of the country.

“First, you are Nigerians before you are from any other part of the country. So, promote the unity of the country regardless of your tribes,” he said through an interpreter.

At the end of the ceremony, a presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu announced the donation of two cows, 10 bags of rice and N250,000 to the corps members for the Sallah celebration by the president.

Guinean President also donated two cows to the corps members.

