Sales rep to face trial over N9.5m fraud

Chief Magistrate Mrs Folashade Botoku, sitting at the Igbosere Magistrates Court, has fixed 28 January for the trial of a 54-year -old sale representative, Uthman Hammed who allegedly swindled his employer to the tune of N9, 500,000.

The accused person is facing a count charge of stealing preferred against him by the police.

The Prosecutor, Corporal Chinedu Njoku, told the court that the said that the incident took place in Dan Wellington Limited, at Holloway Street, Lagos Island.

Njoku said that the defendant stole the sum of N9.5million from his employer by asking customers of Dan Wellington ltd. to pay into his personal account.

The prosecutor said: “The defendant asked customers to pay money into his personal Access Bank account instead of the company’s account.”

He said that the money that was stolen belongs to one Mrs. Folashade Esan. According to him, the offence committed is punishable under Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge. However, Magistrate Mrs. Folashade Botoku granted him bail in the sum of N500, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

