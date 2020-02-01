Salah at the double as Liverpool run riot over Southampton

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool beat Southampton 4-0 to secure a 16th consecutive league win, and their 20th on the spin at Anfield.

Alex McCarthy saved from Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino while Danny Ings twice went close for Southampton during an open first half.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain put Liverpool in front after 47 minutes with a powerful low strike before Jordan Henderson converted Firmino’s pass to make it 2-0 on the hour mark.

Salah lifted the ball over McCarthy after being played in by Henderson to score Liverpool’s third with 18 minutes remaining and the Egyptian added a fourth on 90 minutes.

Liverpool, who stretch their unbeaten run to 42 matches, move 22 points clear of second-placed Manchester City having played a match more.

Southampton fall to 11th with 31 points.

