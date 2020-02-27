‘Saka is maybe the best youngster in the league’

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian-born youngster Bukayo Saka’s form is generating great excitement among Arsenal fans – and the teenager’s team-mates are big fans as well.

Alex Lacazette scored the only goal of the game against Olympiacos last week after getting on the end of Saka’s cross, and says the 17-year-old is a big talent.

“He’s really good,” the France international said. “I think he’s maybe the best young player in the league.

“It’s simple: [it’s down to] his quality. He’s got a good left foot. Because he is humble, it’s easier for him to improve.

“He needs to improve in a few things but you can see the quality he has and he’s humble. The best thing for him is to be involved. He wants to work, he accepts criticism because he wants to improve.”

About Saka

Bukayo Saka has been nominated alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the Arsenal Player of the Month award for February.

The Nigerian-born star and 2015 African Footballer of the Year battle the defensive duo of Shkodran Mustafi and David Luiz for the monthly gong.

Saka has been impressive in his makeshift position with solid defensive and attacking contributions for the Gunners.

He has assisted more goals for Arsenal this season than club record signing Nicolas pepe as well as German playmaker Mesut Ozil.

The 17-year-old provided three assists in four outings this month, which include his cross that set-up Alexandre Lacazette for an 82nd-minute winner that gave Arsenal a 1-0 win at Olympiacos in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 fixture.

