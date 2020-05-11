Sahara Group urges intra-Africa interventions to stem fatalities

ADVERTISEMENT

A leading international energy and infrastructural conglomerate, Sahara Group, says intra-Africa-led collaboration and interventions by the private sector can help the continent boost the ongoing fight against COVID-19 and promote sustainable development across the continent.

Its Executive Director, Temitope Shonubi, said this in Abuja yesterday while conducting journalists round a completed COVID-19 isolation and treatment centre in Abuja.

The isolation centre, which will be overseen by the Federal Capital Territory Administration under the supervision of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, has a capacity of a minimum of 300 beds with additional six intensive care unit beds, ventilators, dialysis machines, protective equipment and mobile facilities for testing.

Shonubi said leading African businesses could leverage their membership of trade associations, the private sector advisory group platform of the United Nations and the African Influencers for Development platform of the United Nations Development Programme to drive a more cohesive and effective response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

He said apart from delivering the isolation centre, Sahara and its entities had been involved in providing personal protective equipment and relief materials to help medical personnel and the vulnerable cope with the impact of the pandemic.

According to Shonubi, Sahara Group is also providing dry and cooked food to over one million beneficiaries as well as face masks, hand sanitizers and relief materials to communities where its power affiliates (Ikeja Electric, Egbin Power and First Independent Power Limited), upstream and other Sahara affiliates operate across Africa.

