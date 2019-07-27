Sahad stores: How 74 staff members were sacked over ‘missing’ N250m

ADVERTISEMENT

Workers at the two Kano branches of Sahad Superstore were as usual expecting their end of the financial year bonuses and many may have lined up plans on how to spend it, especially with the approaching Sallah festivities.

Contrary to their expectations, at the end of the superstore’s financial year, a manager and about 74 staff working in the two branches of the store at Zoo Road and Mandawari area received dismissal notices.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the massive sack news all over town, the public have shown mixed reactions on the issue as many see the sack as an act of injustice while others view it as a deterrent to future financial impropriety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust Saturday gathered that the decision taken by the management on July 4, 2019 was as a result of the outcome of the annual stock and account audit, which showed a significant gap in the store’s accounts which could not be accounted for in the audit report conducted.

Speaking to Daily Trust Saturday, Chairman of the superstores, Ibrahim Mijinyawa, confirmed the mass dismissal, adding that he cannot say anything more on the issue. “It’s true we have sacked some of our staff based on an issue of missing fund and please my friend, allow me to rest. I have been responding to this issue since the decision was taken and I am an old man; as you can see age isn’t on my side. I have said enough and I can’t say any more please,” he said.

However, it was gathered that all the sacked staff, including the manager have been replaced, and business has since resumed in the two affected branches. It was also revealed that the new manager has re-engaged some of the sacked staff.

According to one of the affected staff re-engaged by the new manager, and who spoke to Daily Trust Saturday on condition of anonymity, they were told that the sack was due to the discovery of missing N250 million after the end of financial year audit.

“We were expecting to receive our annual motivational bonuses at the end of the store’s financial year, but we all received a sack notification and were later told that N250 million was missing after the audit, and that the management decided to sack all of us. Some of us were re-engaged while others are yet to be contacted,” he revealed.

Another sacked staff, who gave his name as Usman Babayo, revealed that he has been with the superstore for over 12 years and that nothing of such had ever happened in all the years he had spent working there. “It was indeed a tragedy to us because we have never experienced such incident. I strongly believe that they did what they did because they had no option even though most of us affected knew nothing about what happened. Many of us have no direct contact with the superstore’s funds not to talk of misappropriating it,” he lamented.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App