Safiyya Ahmad wins BBC Hausa short story completion

Safiyya Ahmad has won the 2019 BBC Hausa Short Story Writing Competition, with a story titled: “Maraici” (Ophanhood) after beating 25 other contestants.

Hajiya Bilkisu Yusuf, who is among the three judges, announced the winner at the Awards Night of the BBC Hausa Short Story Writing Competition held in Abuja on Friday.

Yusuf said Safiyya’s story was picked from 25 contestants shortlisted, adding that Safiyya, who is from Zaria in Kaduna State, is married with a daughter.

“Maraici” is the story of Karima, a girl, who was abandoned as a baby, grew up in an orphanage and was adopted by Hajiya Babba, a benefactor that puts her through primary and secondary education.

Karima was later married off to Alhaji Tukur, who at the end, divorced her, and she was rejected by Hajiya Babba.

Safiyya told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that she was not sure when her phone woke her from sleep and she was told that she had won the competition.

She said: “It was only when I looked again at my phone that I confirmed I was not dreaming but has really won.”

The first runner up is Jamila Abdullahi Rijiyar Lemo with a story titled: “Ba A Yi Komai Ba” (Nothing New).

Jamila showed how women were being abused by men for not having male children.

The second runner up is “A Juri Zuwa Rafi” by Jamila Babayo. The story, “A Juri Zuwa Rafi” (It’s a matter of time) relates to one Aisha, who was raped by a wealthy man in the society.

Jamila Babayo, who hails from Yobe state, told NAN that she decided to participate in the completion in order to showcase her state and to show BBC that she is a fan of the station. (NAN)

