Safety Babes emerge Prudent Energy Handball League champions

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps female handball team, Safety Babes have dethroned Plateau Peacocks to emerge as Prudent Energy Handball League champions.

They emerged champions for the first time since the tournament was renamed Prudent Energy Handball League by defeating Plateau Peacocks 31-29 on the final day at the Rowe Park, Yaba, Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new champions were in need of just a draw to be crowned champions as they were tied on 30 points with Edo Dynamites but went all the way to claim outright victory.

After leading 18-14 in the first half, the Road Safety side stayed true to their cause to claim the victory in the second half on Wednesday.

At the end of the season, Safety Babes finished on top with 32 points from 18 matches, celebrating 16 wins and only losing twice.

They were followed by Edo Dynamos with 30 points and Plateau Peacocks with 29 points in second and third place respectively.

Following this victory, Safety Babes were rewarded with a cash prize of one million naira, while second Edo Dynamos and Plateau Peacocks got N750,000 and N500,000 respectively.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App