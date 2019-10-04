Sadiq Umar opens Europa League account with brace

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadiq Umar opened his Europa League goal account with a brace in Partizan Belgrade’s 2-1 victory over Astana.

The Roma loanee scored in each half of Thursday’s encounter to give the Serbian Super Liga outfit their first win in the secondary European tournament in this campaign.

Umar, who sent Partizan Belgrade to the summit of the Serbian top-flight with his double on Saturday, opened the scoring at Astana Arena in the 28th minute and later grabbed the match-winning effort in the 75th minute.

The Nigeria youth international has been in impressive goalscoring form since his temporary arrival from Roma, scoring eight goals in 16 matches across all competitions this term.

