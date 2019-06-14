Sadiq Kurba emerges as Gombe Assembly speaker

ADVERTISEMENT

A member representing Yamaltu West at the Gombe State House of Assembly, Abubakar Sadiq Ibrahim was on Friday elected as Speaker of the 6th Assembly during its inaugural sitting.

Abubakar Sadiq Ibrahim, popularly known as Sadiq Kurba, is a two-time member representing Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area from Gombe Central, where the seat of the speaker was zone to.

Gombe North has already produced Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, while his Deputy, Dr Manasseh Daniel Jatau is from the Gombe South.

He was nominated by Musa Buba, member representing Balanga North and seconded by Abdullahi Abubakar from Akko West constituency.

Also, Shuaibu Haruna Adamu representing Kwami East from Gombe North was elected as the Deputy Speaker, he was nominated by Mustapha Usman Hassan member from Gombe South state constituency and seconded by Nasiru Abdulkarim member from Dukku North.

Being the sole nominees for the seat of speaker and deputy speaker respectively, the duo were administered oaths of allegiance and affirmation by the Clerk of the Assembly, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad Atiku.

Our correspondent reports that the ruling All progressives Congress (APC) have majority in the 24-member house with 19 members, while the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has only five members.

Daily Trust learnt that only six members, three each from APC and PDP respectively are returning to the house, with 18 members-elect coming as first timers.

Our correspondent reports that the new speaker, Sadiq Kurba was among the four members suspended by the last assembly for allegedly fleeing with the mace when the house was in session in May 2018.

