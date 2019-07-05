Sacked Bauchi caretaker committee chairmen drag govt to court

ADVERTISEMENT

Caretaker committee chairmen of the 20 local government areas of Bauchi State have dragged the state Governor Bala Mohammed to Bauchi State High Court over their alleged disengagement before the expiration of their tenure.

This was disclosed by the former caretaker Chairman of Bauchi local government Alhaji Chindo Abdu, while speaking to journalists on behalf of others.

He said that, they are asking the court to order their reinstatement and payment of salaries arrears and outstanding allowances allegedly withheld by the governor.

Alhaji Chindo said they were appointed by the former governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, to serve for nine months which would lapse in September this year.

He, however, said Governorr Mohammed immediately sacked them after taking over through a statement directing all political appointees to vacate their offices.

Abdu said that, they were allegedly sacked without taking into cognizance the law that appointed them which he stipulated their tenure to serve for nine months.

The former caretaker chairman said that, they wrote a letter to the governor the Secretary to the State Government enlightening him that ‘by law’, their tenure would lapse in September.

He alleged that, the governor withheld their salaries and allowances since their disengagement.

“Based on the appointment letters we have, we are to stay there for nine months. And that nine months is going to expire in September.This month has ended, there is no salary and entitlements which we deserve. Based on that we approached Bauchi State high court to demand for our rights,” he said.

