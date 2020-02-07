Sack of service chiefs not solution to insecurity – CSOs

ADVERTISEMENT

The Conference of Civil Societies of Nigeria (CCSON) has said the sack of security chiefs as being clamoured will not end the current security challenges in Nigeria.

Addressing a joint press conference in Abuja yesterday, the chairperson of CCSON, Comrade Adams Otakwu, said the federal government must redouble efforts to fix the economy and strengthen the security infrastructure in terms of military equipment, personnel, funding and strategic actions.

“Members of these terrorist groups are faceless and sometimes dwell within the civil populace, therefore making the war very unconventional and irregular for the military

“The theatre of operation is very vast, and has very poor roads and communication infrastructure, which greatly encumber the success of security operations, hence the need for equipment to put the military in top shape,” he said.

Also, the Conference of Civil Society Organisations for Peace, Security and National Development has called for deep reflection about security situation in the country.

The CSOs at a solidarity rally in Abuja on Friday argued that people calling for the head of the service chiefs based their positions on career progression while others were completely ignorant about the gains that have been made within the last four years.

Conveners of the group, Hon. Mike Msuaan and Comrade Adamu Kabir Matazu, both maintained that a cursory review of the efforts in fighting insurgency would reveal the dexterity deployed by the military particularly the Nigeria Army in curbing insecurity in the northeast and other parts of the country.

