S/west security outfit, Amotekun, takes off Jan. 9 — Fayemi

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti yesterday said the joint security outfit, “Amotekun, ” initiated by the six governors in the zone would commence work on Jan. 9.

Fayemi, who disclosed this in his New Year message to the people of the state, said the outfit would complement the efforts of the regular security agencies.

“On January 9, 2020, the Western Nigeria Security Network known as ‘Amotekun’ shall commence operations in all the six states in our zone

“Ekiti is very active in this initiative which will go a long way in securing the people and protecting the state

“The fact remains, however, that criminality cannot be totally eradicated even as we are working meticulously at reducing it to the barest minimum in Ekiti State, and the evidence is there for all to see and acknowledge that we are making steady progress

“Since we are not an Island, we are working with neigbouring states to strengthen our security architecture,” he said.

Fayemi also urged community leaders and groups not to allow themselves to be used to cause unnecessary tension that could trigger crisis in the state.

“I have personally kept a close watch on the security situation within and around Ekiti State, and I can assure you that as a government, we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure safety of lives and property in our dear State. (NAN)

