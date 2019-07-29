S/west govs to launch new security architecture August

ADVERTISEMENT

Southwest governors will in August launch a new security architecture in the zone, Oyo State Seyi Makinde disclosed yesterday.

His Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, in a statement, quoted him as disclosing this at a special thanksgiving service in honour of Madam Abigail Makinde, the mother of the governor, held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Yemetu, Ibadan.

Makinde said the governors in the zone had met and agreed to launch the new security architecture to tackle insecurity.

The governor said Oyo State would launch its own security system before his 100 days in office.

He said: “I and other governors of the southwest have met on how to launch a new security architecture before the end of August 2019.

“The first 100 days of this government will be on the 5th of September and before the 5th of September, we will launch a new security architecture for the state.”

He said his administration remained committed to its four key pillars: security, health, education and economy.

Makinde, who said his administration would strengthen supervision and monitoring of the implementation of health and education policies as well as focus on job creation.

He explained that his government cancelled the N3,000 education levy imposed on students by the administration of his immediate predecessor to allow many indigent students have access to free education.

He said his government would ensure strict monitoring of the improved monthly subvention that soon be provided for the schools.

Earlier, in his sermon, Pastor Samuel Osungbeju condemned maiming and killing of innocent citizens across Nigeria and urged concerted prayers and divine intervention.

He also preached love and tolerance among Nigerians, stressing that no nation or state could prosper and develop without love among its citizens

