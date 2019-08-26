S/south recorded 60 disasters in 8 months – NEMA

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Emergency Management Agency yesterday said the six states of the south-south region recorded over 60 disasters between January and August 2019.

The south-south zonal coordinator of NEMA, Brandon Ibarakumo, disclosed this in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, during the staff retreat of the agency.

He said the major incidents in the region included flooding, buildings collapse, fire disasters and tanker explosions, among others.

According to him, the retreat tagged; “Re-engineering the agency for effective and proactive disaster management” was meant to chat a way forward for NEMA personnel in discharging their duties.

The facilitator of the retreat and lecturer in the department of Psychology, Niger Delta University, Amassoma, Dr Ibomoh Opukeme, advised the NEMA staff to always respect code of conducts in discharging their duties.

